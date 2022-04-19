Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

Watch : Cody Simpson Opens Up About Past Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson's relationship with Miley Cyrus was a lap that he could not finish.

During the 25-year-old swimmer's April 19 appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, he shared what led to the demise of his relationship with Miley, 29, after the couple ended things in 2020.

"It was kind of a mutual decision between us knowing that we were going in different directions in our life," he said. "I had just started training at that point. So, my life was changing and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally and she was just going into her whole new album was gonna be going out on tour. It was a fork in the road kind of scenario really."

Cody added that there were no hard feelings between him and the "We Can't Stop" singer.

"We were in different places," the Aussie singer-songwriter shared. "We had a great amazing year together and everything, we lived together during all the COVID lockdown stuff."