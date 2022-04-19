The Masked Singer Preview: Could Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Fiancé Be Under the Prince Costume?

Watch : Jenny McCarthy on If Donnie Wahlberg Would Do "Masked Singer"

Is J. Lo's ex working out his feelings about her new engagement on The Masked Singer?

After costumed frog Prince's debut performance, panelist Jenny McCarthy wonders if Alex Rodriguez is underneath the crown, as seen in this sneak peek from the singing competition's April 20 episode.

Jenny makes an educated guess after seeing a big ol' diamond in Prince's clue package.

"I did see that diamond, so it made me think of a baseball diamond," Jenny says. "Or the engagement ring could be that infamous ring that be took back from J. Lo. I think it's Alex Rodriguez!"

Jenny isn't the only panelist with America's pastime on the brain, however. Prince's clue package includes a reference to the year 2006, which got some wheels turning.

"When I first started hearing the voice in the performance, I was thinking Enrique [Iglesias]," Robin Thicke says. "But I am on this athlete tip and now that we're in 2006, could it possibly be the Prince of New York, Derek Jeter?"