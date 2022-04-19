Brother of Boston Marathon Bombing Victim Completes 2022 Race in His Honor

Running for a reason.

Henry Richard had an emotional moment when he completed the 2022 Boston Marathon on April 18. He was participating in honor of his brother, Martin, who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing nine years ago at age 8.

"It's great to get here finally," the 20-year-old told the local CBS news at the finish line on April 18. "It's been years in the making for me so I'm just so happy I could finally be here. I know Martin would have been doing it with me."

He continued, "I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family."

Henry ran the 26.2 mile race with Team MR8 to raise money for the Martin Richard Foundation, which promotes inclusion, kindness and peace in Martin's legacy. His parents and sister Jane were on hand to cheer him on as he crossed the finish line, something that "meant the world" to Henry.