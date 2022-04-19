Mac Miller’s Drug Runner Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Prison

Watch : Mac Miller's Dad Speaks Out About Drug Arrest

One of the men who aided in supplying Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills just received his sentence.

Ryan Reavis was sentenced to 131 months—just shy of 11 years—for his involvement in Miller's death, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office told E! News. Miller died of accidental mixed drug toxicity at the age of 26 in September 2018.

"This is a very tragic and difficult case," Ryan Revis' attorney Cori Ferrentino told E! News on April 18. "Mac Miller was loved and admired by so many. He fought many of the same demons related to addiction that Mr. Reavis has fought his whole life. It is not lost on Mr. Reavis for one minute that he will be able to return to his family and Mac Miler will not."

According to court documents obtained by E! News in October, defendant Stephen Andrew Walter—one of the other defendants in the case—told Reavis to give Miller's dealer Michael Pettit fentanyl "in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills." Walter pled guilty in federal court at the time.