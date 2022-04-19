Mac Miller’s Drug Runner Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Prison

One of the men who aided in supplying Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills just received his sentence.
Ryan Reavis was sentenced to 131 months—just shy of 11 years—for his involvement in Miller's death, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office told E! News. Miller died of accidental mixed drug toxicity at the age of 26 in September 2018.
"This is a very tragic and difficult case," Ryan Revis' attorney Cori Ferrentino told E! News on April 18. "Mac Miller was loved and admired by so many. He fought many of the same demons related to addiction that Mr. Reavis has fought his whole life. It is not lost on Mr. Reavis for one minute that he will be able to return to his family and Mac Miler will not."
According to court documents obtained by E! News in October, defendant Stephen Andrew Walter—one of the other defendants in the case—told Reavis to give Miller's dealer Michael Pettit fentanyl "in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills." Walter pled guilty in federal court at the time.
"Mr Reavis was an addict who had no idea the pills he delivered to a co-defendant contained fentanyl," Ferrentino said. "Today, the judge spent a significant amount of time listening to the arguments and we are grateful for that."
Ferrentino shared that he's "disappointed" that the court felt Reavis should spend more time in custody than they planned for—five years—but appreciated that it is lower than the government's request 151 months.
"He will continue to utilize this time to grow in his recovery and to honor the life lost in whatever way he can," Ferrentino said about Reavis. "We strongly believe longer periods of incarceration for the addict/runner will not solve the fentanyl crisis."
He added, "We, as a society, have been down that road in the past and it did not work. Instead, treatment and accountability are part of the answer. Fortunately, Mr. Reavis has already begun down the path of recovery."
Reavis was arrested in September 2019 as the second suspect in Miller's case. Lake Havasu City police said in a statement posted to the Facebook page of KLBC-TV2 that officers, joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, served Reavis with a search warranted and found prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor and a large amount of ammunition.
He was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.
In October 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Reavis, Pettit and Walter with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
The case against Pettit is still pending, according to the U.S. Department of Justice online records.