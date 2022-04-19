Exclusive

Tyler Rich's Life on the Road Will Have Music Fans Asking for Two Thousand More Miles

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Tyler Rich shared a glimpse into his tour bus and how wife Sabina Gadecki Rich makes concerts even more special for him.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 19, 2022 1:00 PMTags
MusicConcertsInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentBackstage Pass
Watch: Tyler Rich Takes His Animal Rescue Efforts on the Road

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Entering Tyler Rich's tour bus may be a better experience than you're used to.
 
With nine men and a 7-month-old rescue dog named Yukon crammed into one vehicle, the country singer understands if his fans would have some trepidation about heading inside. But while traveling the country for his Two Thousand (More) Miles tour, Tyler shared new details about his life on the road that are anything but wild.
 
"When we're talking about cleanliness on the bus, my OCD is a real thing," Tyler exclusively shared with E! News. "It's got to be nice. It's got to smell nice. It's got to be inviting to radio DJs or friends and family that come on the bus. It shouldn't feel like they're walking into a fraternity, which they are."

photos
Backstreet Boys' 2022 DNA World Tour

With candles lit from the front of the bus to the back, Tyler tries to keep the space ready for guests—and his wife Sabina Gadecki Rich. At the same time, the country singer and his crew aren't afraid to have some fun in between sold-out shows.

Rick McCurry

"We for sure become a party bus after the show. We all hang out and celebrate with each other and drink or play Madden and play video games," he said. "One thing we love to do after the show is put on live concerts from YouTube."
 
It's been a busy few months for the 36-year-old, who served as an opening act for Chris Lane's Fill Them Boots tour. Now, he's wrapping up his Two Thousand (More) Miles Tour on April 30 before a summer filled with festival and fair appearances.
 
"It's been an awesome whirlwind of everything from just shows that are only our fans to shows where we are winning over his fans," he said. "It's just been a party, something that we're really sad to see go."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

3

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

Before the shows wrap up, Tyler is giving E! News exclusive access into his tour life. Keep reading to hear more secrets from the "Leave Her Wild" singer. Plus, find out if he's coming to your city.

Rick McCurry
Star of the Show

During the Two Thousand (More) Miles tour, Tyler Rich is surrounded by his most loyal fans eager to hear old and new favorites. "It's a crowd full of people that are singing the songs that nobody else knows," he told E! News. "You really just dive in and create a whole 80-minute set." 

Rick McCurry
Love Is in the Air

When performing songs like "Better Than You're Used To" or "Leave Her Wild," Tyler often sees the audience looking for his wife Sabina Gadecki Rich nearby. "When I can look out or look to the sides of the stage and see her when I'm singing the songs about her, it's always that much sweeter," he said. "All the fans know what the songs are about and they love them probably even a little bit more because they're about Sabina."
 

Rick McCurry
One Wish for Fans

"We have one goal every night," Tyler told E! News. "We just hope that when people leave our show, they forgot about any worries in the world. Whatever made them go out to want to listen to live music and have a good time, we hope we gave it to them."

Rick McCurry
Go Giants

With baseball back in session, Tyler is showing his hometown pride whenever he can. "One thousand percent the Giants are on. We've got a bus and I can just sit there during the day and watch the Giants," he said. "It's the absolute best to have your home on wheels."

Rick McCurry
Game Time

In between shows, Tyler tries to visit new places like the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But once it's showtime, the singer is ready to play all the hits. "I'm getting a really strong response from a new song I have out right now called ‘A Little Bit of You,'" Tyler said. "That is climbing the charts right now on XM the Highway. And every week that it gets a little higher on the chart, I swear we see it in real time. We watch more people sing it that next weekend." 

Rick McCurry
Paying It Forward

"My wife and I are huge animal advocates for rescue, and since we can't adopt all the pups we want, we started a tour initiative called Rich Rescues," Tyler shared. "This involves us visiting shelters on the road and raising awareness so local fans know more about the shelter and the animals they currently have available." 

Rick McCurry
Best Buds

After starting Rich Rescues, Tyler and his wife found a four-legged friend of their own. "It's been extremely rewarding," he said. "It not only led to animals finding their forever homes with fans, but to the newest addition to our family as well, Yukon, a Husky/Malinois mix we got from a Rich Rescues visit." 

Want more inside access? Here's why Cole Swindell's tour is well worth the whiskey. Plus, find out what it's like to see The Bachelor: Live On Stage. 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

3

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

4

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

5

Why Doja Cat Deserves Credit for Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Comeback

Latest News

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

Exclusive

Tyler Rich's Life on the Road Will Have Fans Asking for More Miles

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren Answer Daughter Haven's "Cringey" Questions

PacSun's Extra 70% Off Clearance Sale: 15 Deals on Free People & More

Cheers to These 20 Secrets About My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Kate Upton Shares Affordable Summer Fashion Picks From Amazon

Parents Celebrate What Makes Their Kids With Autism True Superstars