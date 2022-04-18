Coachella 2022: The Festival Trends You'll Want to Wear All Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

That's a wrap on Coachella Weekend 1. The festival featured amazing music, our favorite celebrity sightings, and, of course, ultra-trendy outfits.

If you made it to Coachella this year or will make an appearance next weekend, walking around the field from one music set to the next is a great way to get outfit inspiration for the coming season. Even if music festivals aren't your jam, your Instagram feed is more than likely filled with all of the trend inspiration you need.

This year, we noticed a few trends take center stage. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner went the subdued, casual route by pairing white crop tops with blue jeans and sneakers, resulting in super cool, classic looks. Celebrities like Coachella Headliner Harry Styles and Coachella Style Queen Vanessa Hudgens, on the other hand, went more all-out with their looks. Whatever your vibe, scroll below for festival trends you'll want to rock all summer long.