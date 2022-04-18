Coachella 2022: The Festival Trends You'll Want to Wear All Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
That's a wrap on Coachella Weekend 1. The festival featured amazing music, our favorite celebrity sightings, and, of course, ultra-trendy outfits.
If you made it to Coachella this year or will make an appearance next weekend, walking around the field from one music set to the next is a great way to get outfit inspiration for the coming season. Even if music festivals aren't your jam, your Instagram feed is more than likely filled with all of the trend inspiration you need.
This year, we noticed a few trends take center stage. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner went the subdued, casual route by pairing white crop tops with blue jeans and sneakers, resulting in super cool, classic looks. Celebrities like Coachella Headliner Harry Styles and Coachella Style Queen Vanessa Hudgens, on the other hand, went more all-out with their looks. Whatever your vibe, scroll below for festival trends you'll want to rock all summer long.
LPA Daniella Top
Trending now: all things sheer. This gorgeously girly pink top worn by Elsa Hosk is almost sold out, but scroll below for other sheer options.
Black Sheer Chiffon Shirt
Here's a classic black blouse to rock the sheer look.
Diamond Rhinestone Cowl Neck Top
Another trend we noticed this weekend? Lots of glittery styles. Just look at the jumpsuit Harry Styles wore for his performance. Pair this rhinestone top with blue jeans or a mini skirt for a Y2K vibe.
Good Skate
Good American is known for its flattering jeans, and we saw pants in this baggy silhouette everywhere this weekend.
Modegal Women's Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier Zip Back Corset Bodyshaper Crop Top
How cute is this white corset? Pair it with the jeans above for instant cool girl energy.
New Balance 550 Shifted Sport Pack
Vintage sneakers are a practical and trendy addition to your summer wardrobe.
Womens WMNS Air Jordan 1 Low Black Cactus Flower
How gorgeous is the pop of color on this sneaker?
Retro White Black Nike Dunk Low
Pair this trending shoe with light wash jeans or cargo pants.
Mimi Butterfly Shield Sunglasses
Sunglasses are a must for festival season and the sunny months in summer. It's going to be Y2K vibes all the way this season, so you'll look so chic in these super cute clear sunglasses.
Hypnotize Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
You'll look so cool in this trending '90s style.
NBD Nicolina Cross Over Sweater
Matching sets are here to stay this summer. Just ask our style icon Kim K.
NBD Nicolina Cross Over Asymmetrical Skirt
Pair this skirt with the top above for the perfect festival or summer look.
Superdown Keva Wrap Maxi Skirt
We love this metallic skirt to rock both the sparkly and sheer trends.
Hayward White Leather
Cowboy boots aren't just for Stagecoach anymore. You'll see these everywhere at Coachella and during the summer.