The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Enlists an A-List Voice Cast for Season 2

The Proud Family has made it to the big time.

The Disney+ revival of the iconic animated series, which wraps its first season on April 20, has already booked some huge guest stars for season two.

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Grammy winner Chance the Rapper, Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson, Emmy winner Jane Lynch, Emmy nominee Courtney B. Vance, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Holly Robinson Peete, Storm Reid, and Liana Mendoza will all lend their voices to the groundbreaking series.

Not bad for Penny Proud and family. But that's not all!

Olympic gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez are also joining the cast. Maybe Suga Mama will learn to use the balance beam?

The most out-of-left-field addition to the Proud Family cast, however, is Maury Povich. Yes, that Maury Povich.

We can't really wrap our brains around a paternity test on The Proud Family, so let's assume he's playing a quirky, fun-loving neighbor!