Black-ish's Marcus Scribner Teases What's in Store for His Character On Grown-ish

Watch : Black-ish Star Marcus Scribner Dishes on Emotional Series Finale

Black-ish may be coming to an end, but Junior's story is just beginning.

After eight seasons on the hit ABC comedy—which airs its series finale on April 19—Marcus Scribner is headed to Freeform's Grown-ish for season 5. The actor teased where Junior's new journey will take him exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop on April 18.

"What I'm really excited about Junior stepping into Grown-ish is I love Junior as a character, but getting to see him grow and evolve into a young man has been a beautiful thing over the course of the years," he told hosts Nina Parker and Tia Carrere. "But he's really stepping into his own on Grown-ish and we're gonna see him in some situations that we've never seen before."

Back when Black-ish premiered in September 2014, Scribner—who was only 13 at the time—had no idea the show would go on to become the groundbreaking series it is today, though he always knew it was special.