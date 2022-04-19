Nikki Glaser, Jon Hamm, Andy Cohen & More Celebs You Didn't Know Grew Up in St. Louis, Missouri

Watch : Nikki Glaser Teases HILARIOUS New E! Show: Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Nikki Glaser isn't the only famous face from Missouri.

The actress, comedian and host of The Nikki Glaser Podcast is headed back to her hometown of St. Louis, MO in her new E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which premieres on May 1.

In the early days of the pandemic, Nikki left behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and moved back home with her parents, Julie and EJ Glaser. But life with Mom and Dad is anything but boring, as the star promised that fans can look forward to a "thoroughly chaotic" new series. What could possibly go wrong in?

Glaser is a noteworthy native of St. Louis, but she isn't the city's only celebrity. In honor of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, check out which other celebrities hail from the Gateway to the West below, including multiple stars of The Office, award-winning actors, musicians, comedians, models and more.