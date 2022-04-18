Rebel Wilson Calls Out "Misleading" Claim About Endorsing Diet Pills

Aca-scuse me! Rebel Wilson is correcting claims that she endorsed a diet for her weight loss journey.
The Pitch Perfect alum shared an article by the Daily Mail that said she used Mayr Method diet plan to lose 77 lbs. On her Instagram Story, she set the record straight, writing, "This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff."
"Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or crypto currency," she continued. "If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam—do not send it to me as a DM—report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it. If I'm endorsing something you'll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media."
She went on to thank her fans for flagging the rumor and encouraged fans to not get caught in the misleading claims.
"Thanks everyone—it's really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways," she said. "Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys xoxo."
The Mayr Method is an eating diet created by Austrian physican Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr that spans 14 days and focuses on cutting certain foods that inhibit digestive health, according to healthline. The Daily Mail cited Mashed as outlet that revealed Rebel's supposed diet plan. She has not shared that she followed a specific diet plan to lose weight.
Her weight loss journey was not easy. Rebel has said that her "year of health" in 2020 received "a lot of pushback" from her management team, who were concerned of her losing weight "because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny, fat girl," she told BBC Breakfast in December.
While she said she felt "very confident being bigger" in the past, she acknowledged that her relationship with food was unhealthy. She said she wanted to use her fitness journey to focus on her physical and mental health.
"With women in particular about their looks, I know what it's like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever," she said. "It's crazy to try to fit that; it's better to just be the healthiest version."