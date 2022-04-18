Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

Watch : Lizzo Brings Body Inclusivity to New Dance Competition Show

No more rumors!

Lizzo finally confirmed she has a boyfriend during a candid interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on April 18.

When the host asked whether she was still with the mystery man she was spotted with at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood back in February, the "Good as Hell" rapper laughed before answering, "Yeah, whatever yeah."

The duo was also photographed together at Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills last October.

Andy suggested it must be hard for her to date being such a superstar, but Lizzo shrugged it off, saying her fame is "not even a factor" in her relationship.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all," she shared. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

Lizzo, 33, didn't reveal her boyfriend's identity, but she did say he was on hand to support her during her April 16 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, where she joked about the rumors of her "dating every little white boy in Hollywood."