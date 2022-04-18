Kim Kardashian Says This Sister Is Notorious for Stealing Clothes and Not Returning Them

Looks like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are just as jealous of each other's wardrobes as we are.
Kim Kardashian spoke exclusively with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Fest Coachella party on April 16, revealing which of her sisters has sticky fingers when it comes to sharing clothes.
"I think we're all pretty chill," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared before adding, "I would say if Kylie [Jenner] were to borrow, I don't think you'll ever get it back. I will say that."
Given how fashionable the reality-TV family is, it comes as no surprise that they wouldn't let Kylie steal something so easily.
"We'll just show up to the house and take it," Kim joked. "We'll just go right in their closet and take it."
Many of the Kar-Jenner clan have been enjoying this year's Coachella festivities, Kim's first in-person appearance at the festival since 2019. And while everyone's kids are too young to attend, Kim revealed that they have been enjoying the music from the comfort of their home.
"Last night, I kept texting my mom [Kris Jenner] saying, ‘Will you please turn off the music around the house,' because she blasts music all day long from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to bed, all around the house," she shared. "And I was like, ‘Mom, can you please turn off the music? We're all trying to go to bed.' And she texted me and said, ‘That's Coachella,' and I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Sorry!'"
So, what's on the matriarch's playlist? "Kris will forever be like a Luther Vandross, old-school R&B kind of girl," Kim revealed. "Anita Baker—that's her vibe."
As for what Kim and her kids—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—are listening to? They can't escape the catchiness of the hit Disney Encanto song "We Don't Talk About Bruno."
"It's still ‘Bruno.' It's driving me insane," she joked. "Don't get me started. I wish we would stop singing about Bruno, too."
