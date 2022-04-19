The Doctors of New Amsterdam Are Partying Like Never Before in This Sneak Peek

The doctors of New Amsterdam will not see you now.

At least, not in this exclusive sneak peek of April 18's all-new episode, in which the medical pros are enjoying a rare night on the town. And though they are sure to regret their choices in the morning—the bartender even cuts off a very drunk Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine)—that's not going to stop them from partying tonight.

Take Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), for example. One minute he's on stage rocking out to "Shake Your Groove Thing" alongside Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), who's playfully signing the tune while dancing, and the next, he's jumping for joy because his girlfriend, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), has just arrived from the airport.

"Can we get out of here?!" Max eagerly asks Helen after greeting her with a kiss. However, she's not ready to turn in so soon.