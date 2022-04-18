Anatomy of a Scandal's Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott on That Shocking Finale

Watch : Anatomy of a Scandal Stars Share Thoughts on Characters' Lives

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Anatomy of a Scandal's finale saw Kate Woodcroft and Sophie Whitehouse get closure, but what about Olivia Lytton?

The political aide's accusations against her former lover, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), are what set in motion the court case at the center of the series. But viewers didn't see Olivia's reaction to James' acquittal. Audiences were merely left with Sophie (Sienna Miller) turning against her husband and giving Kate (Michelle Dockery) the evidence she needed to put James behind bars for a different crime.

Naomi Scott, who plays Olivia, wasn't disappointed by the ending though, telling E! News that she thought it was realistic that her character, an alleged sexual assault survivor, was forgotten after James' acquittal: "Not having this specific resolution makes her more of a symbol of people who go through [similar experiences]."

She noted that director S.J. Clarkson even had her film a final scene but "it didn't feel right for the character," she explained. "I think it's better to be open ended than try to do something just for the sake of it."