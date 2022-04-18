Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know About the Show's New Villain

Prepare yourselves, Stranger Things fans—there's a new big bad on the block.
When season four of the Netflix hit returns on May 27, the town of Hawkins, Indiana, will be introduced to a dastardly creature that's darker than anything it's ever seen before.
It's time to meet Vecna.
Named after a character from Dungeons & Dragons, Vecna is a former human who mutated into a monster because of exposure to the Upside Down. Vecna lives in the attic of the Creel House, which will be a major setting for this season.
Victor Creel, who will be played by Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund, once lived in Creel House. After a serious of mysterious occurrences in the 1950s, Victor killed his entire family inside the spooky home.
"What occurs in that house is pivotal to understanding what has been happening in Hawkins all of these years," Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly.
The looming presence of Vecna is made even more frightening due to the fact that Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is powerless to help.
"Part of the drive and tension of this season is that we have this big new evil emerge in Hawkins, and for the first time ever, Eleven is not there," Duffer said. "Not only is she separated by distance, but at the end of season three, she's lost her powers. So even when she learns about what has happened in Hawkins, she is unable to help them in the same way she has before."
As if that weren't scary enough, Vecna comes with his own army of deadly bats. Sure!
"We always like to introduce a new (Demogorgon) creature, as you will, and so we were excited about introducing demo-bats," Duffer told EW. "Maybe one of them alone is not very dangerous, but when there's hundreds and hundreds of them coming to you at the same time, they're very, very deadly."
Prepare to see plenty of Vecna and his herd of killer bats, because season four of Stranger Things will be bigger and longer than any prior season.
"I don't think we have an episode clocking in under an hour. Even in season one there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that," co-creator Matt Duffer told Deadline. "This season, they're very long. I think it's almost double the length of any season. So that's one reason it's taken so long. It does have this sort of epic quality to it. It's a different feel, for sure."
The fourth season of Stranger Things is being split into two parts. Volume 1 premieres on Netflix May 2, with volume 2 following shortly behind on July 1.
For more on what to expect from the most audacious season of Stranger Things yet, keep reading: