Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know About the Show's New Villain

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Prepare yourselves, Stranger Things fans—there's a new big bad on the block.

When season four of the Netflix hit returns on May 27, the town of Hawkins, Indiana, will be introduced to a dastardly creature that's darker than anything it's ever seen before.

It's time to meet Vecna.

Named after a character from Dungeons & Dragons, Vecna is a former human who mutated into a monster because of exposure to the Upside Down. Vecna lives in the attic of the Creel House, which will be a major setting for this season.

Victor Creel, who will be played by Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund, once lived in Creel House. After a serious of mysterious occurrences in the 1950s, Victor killed his entire family inside the spooky home.

"What occurs in that house is pivotal to understanding what has been happening in Hawkins all of these years," Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly.