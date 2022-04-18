Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Planning Is at a Standstill

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev aren't quite ready to rumble.
The Total Bellas couple gave E! News' Daily Pop an update on their upcoming nuptials in the DIRECTV Space at Neon Carnival 2022, revealing that "not very much" of their wedding is planned despite the rapidly approaching big day. "We know our venue," Nikki said, "and we have a lot of 'wants'—or I have a lot of 'wants.'"
Neither Nikki nor her Dancing With the Stars fiancé have announced the exact date they plan to say "I do," but Nikki did tells fans earlier this month that they can expect a fall 2022 ceremony.
In the meantime, she and Artem will be busy planning—a process she compared to moving: "You know when you get into arguments when you move? It's like someone moves a box weird and people get frustrated. I feel like sometimes that's how we get when we're wedding planning."
The way Artem sees it, he and Nikki both just like what they like—and don't like backing down.
"I feel like both of us have certain ideas that we want and we're not really willing to give up and just take someone's lead on it," Artem told Daily Pop, crediting his own stubbornness to his career as a choreographer. "I like to choreograph certain things, like when you walk in, you probably should see this and that. And it's becoming a little bit tough with Nicole because she's very strongly opinionated about what she wants. We just need to find a middle ground."
Perhaps a nice Mother's Day gift will sweeten the deal? Artem assured Nikki "there are plans" for the upcoming holiday, but he wouldn't reveal them quite yet.
Just in case he needs to, erm, flesh out those plans, she made sure to remind him of her affinity for diamonds and Louis Vuitton. "You all heard it here!" Nikki joked.
The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo, in July 2020. In fact, it was his birth that changed Nikki's opinion on marriage. As she exclusively revealed on Daily Pop in February, "Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say 'I do,' I want to make sure it's forever...but also, overall, I don't want my son to go through a divorce."
Now she's just excited for the 20-month-old to experience the big day alongside his parents—even if it makes him a little jealous. "Anytime we're at the house when I'm hugging Artem or I'm kissing Artem," Nikki said, "Matteo comes and pulls us apart and then he gives me big squeezes."
Hear more from Nikki and Artem in the above E! News' Daily Pop interview.
