Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Planning Is at a Standstill

Watch : Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev GET REAL About Wedding Planning

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev aren't quite ready to rumble.

The Total Bellas couple gave E! News' Daily Pop an update on their upcoming nuptials in the DIRECTV Space at Neon Carnival 2022, revealing that "not very much" of their wedding is planned despite the rapidly approaching big day. "We know our venue," Nikki said, "and we have a lot of 'wants'—or I have a lot of 'wants.'"

Neither Nikki nor her Dancing With the Stars fiancé have announced the exact date they plan to say "I do," but Nikki did tells fans earlier this month that they can expect a fall 2022 ceremony.

In the meantime, she and Artem will be busy planning—a process she compared to moving: "You know when you get into arguments when you move? It's like someone moves a box weird and people get frustrated. I feel like sometimes that's how we get when we're wedding planning."

The way Artem sees it, he and Nikki both just like what they like—and don't like backing down.