Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Planning Is at a Standstill

By Spencer Lubitz, Allison Crist Apr 18, 2022 7:32 PM
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev aren't quite ready to rumble. 

The Total Bellas couple gave E! News' Daily Pop an update on their upcoming nuptials in the DIRECTV Space at Neon Carnival 2022, revealing that "not very much" of their wedding is planned despite the rapidly approaching big day. "We know our venue," Nikki said, "and we have a lot of 'wants'—or I have a lot of 'wants.'"

Neither Nikki nor her Dancing With the Stars fiancé have announced the exact date they plan to say "I do," but Nikki did tells fans earlier this month that they can expect a fall 2022 ceremony.

In the meantime, she and Artem will be busy planning—a process she compared to moving: "You know when you get into arguments when you move? It's like someone moves a box weird and people get frustrated. I feel like sometimes that's how we get when we're wedding planning."

The way Artem sees it, he and Nikki both just like what they like—and don't like backing down.

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

"I feel like both of us have certain ideas that we want and we're not really willing to give up and just take someone's lead on it," Artem told Daily Pop, crediting his own stubbornness to his career as a choreographer. "I like to choreograph certain things, like when you walk in, you probably should see this and that. And it's becoming a little bit tough with Nicole because she's very strongly opinionated about what she wants. We just need to find a middle ground."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Perhaps a nice Mother's Day gift will sweeten the deal? Artem assured Nikki "there are plans" for the upcoming holiday, but he wouldn't reveal them quite yet.

Just in case he needs to, erm, flesh out those plans, she made sure to remind him of her affinity for diamonds and Louis Vuitton. "You all heard it here!" Nikki joked. 

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo, in July 2020. In fact, it was his birth that changed Nikki's opinion on marriage. As she exclusively revealed on Daily Pop in February, "Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say 'I do,' I want to make sure it's forever...but also, overall, I don't want my son to go through a divorce." 

Now she's just excited for the 20-month-old to experience the big day alongside his parents—even if it makes him a little jealous. "Anytime we're at the house when I'm hugging Artem or I'm kissing Artem," Nikki said, "Matteo comes and pulls us apart and then he gives me big squeezes."

Hear more from Nikki and Artem in the above E! News' Daily Pop interview.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Cuddled Up Selfie

Nikki captioned this photo series, "How my sweat sessions are after @coachscottthom kicks my ass lol I need the full body love!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Post-Workout Hug

Nikki nestled up in Artem's arms after an intense work out.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Happy Artem

Artem beamed as his fiancée continued to cuddle him.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Love Birds

Nikki and Artem look so in love from this April 2021 snap.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nothing But Laughter

Nikki concluded this photo series with a sweet smiling snap of herself and Artem.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Merry Christmas

Artem shared this sentimental snapshot on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
California Cuties

ICYMI, Nikki and Artem moved from Phoenix to Napa Valley! The couple made the decision after Brie and Bryan shared their own plans to relocate there.

Instagram
Home Is Wherever I'm With You

"mi casa," Nikki wrote alongside this sweet selfie.

 

Instagram
Kisses

Muah.

Instagram
Hashtag Parenting

As Artem put it: "Mama and Dada's time while Teo is napping #parenting."

 

Instagram
A Bella Birthday

Artem shared this pic on Nikki's birthday. "I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," he captioned the post. 'you are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you. I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for yourself. I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."

 

Instagram
Family of Champions

Yes, that's the Mirrorball trophy that Artem's holding! He and Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Instagram
Poppin' Bottles

Champagne time.

Instagram
Together Forever

Nikki and her "4 lifer," as she put it in the caption of this October snap.

Instagram
Cuddles

Seriously, could they get any cuter?

Instagram
Cheers!

Let happy hour for the hardworking couple commence!

Instagram
Photoshoot Time

Nikki shared a collage of four cute and candid selfies of her, Artem and Matteo lounging in bed and smiling cheek to cheek.

Instagram
Postpartum Passion

Nikki sneakily filmed a video of her and Artem dancing and kissing: "everyday feeling more like me... and my Daddy is getting his grove back."

Instagram
Baby's Day Out

The trio had themselves a beach day on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
Family of Three

Nikki took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 28 to share a photo album of sweet snapshots behind the scenes of a recent photo shoot. 

Instagram
One Proud Pair

Picture-perfect parents!

Instagram
A Baby Boy Is Born

He's here! Nikki and Artem welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31.

Instagram
The Last Bump Pic

Nikki shared this heartwarming photo to celebrate the news that Artem would be returning for another season of Dancing With the Stars, but as she explained in the caption, it was actually taken after her water broke. Brie recommended the couple take one last photo before heading to the hospital, and this was the result!

Instagram
39 Weeks

Artem cradles Nikki's growing bump as she reaches the 39-week mark.

Instagram
Any Day Now...

"Baby Chigvintsev is ready to make his debut!" Nikki wrote alongside a series of cute bump selfies. "Mama is about to pop!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
So In Love

The way they look at each other...swoon!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Artem!

"I love you so much! You are such a bright light in my life," Nikki wrote to Artem on his 38th birthday. "Thank you God for him! Excited for many more birthdays, journeys, travels, and experiences together... and with our baby boy."

Instagram
It's a BOY!

Nikki and Artem finally find out the sex of their baby, as shown on the season five finale of Total Bellas!

Instagram
Ahem...

Nikki sneaks in a selfie amid her attempt to "seduce my way into getting a foot massage."

Instagram
Mexicali Memories

Artem joins Nikki and Brie Bella on a trip to Mexicali as the twins attempt to reunite with their estranged father. 

