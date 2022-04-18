Melissa Rivers Reveals the Touching Way Her Son Takes After Her Late Mom Joan Rivers

Watch : Melissa Rivers Talks Revolutionizing Red Carpet With Mother Joan

Can we talk?

Yes we can, because Melissa Rivers is sharing some of her late mother—Joan Rivers'—funniest stories...even though none of them are true.

The TV host stopped by E! News' Daily Pop to chat about her mother's legacy and the tall tales she told, all featured in her new book, Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales From a Short Woman.

"What I did was take very typical topics—Thanksgiving, going to theater—and went as far as I could thinking, ‘What would be the craziest story my mother could make up?'" Melissa told hosts Nina Parker and Daisy Fuentes in an exclusive interview on April 18. While the book does share partial truths about her mother's life story, the truth only goes so far.

"People kept saying, ‘Are there things that are true in the book?' And I'm like, ‘Well, we had Thanksgiving,'" she joked. "[Joan] never said that ‘the Pilgrims were really bad guests for two reasons: they moved the place cards—and no hostess likes that when you've made a good seating chart—and they came dressed up, so clearly they were going somewhere else after.'"