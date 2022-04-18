Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Ends Today: Last Chance To Save Up to 80% Off Tory Burch, Free People & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you haven't had a chance to check out Nordstrom's Spring Sale, the time to shop is now. Nordstrom's big sale only lasts until the end of the day, and you don't want to miss out on amazing deals up to 80% off top brands like Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Free People, Sam Edelman and more. It's the perfect time to prep your closet for the warmer weather ahead.
In the market for some new denim shorts? Nordstrom's Spring Sale has really good options for discounted prices. For instance, Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts, originally $79, is on sale for $49. Good American has a pair of its flattering Good Curve High Waist Denim Shorts for up to 40% off.
It's also a great time to add some cute new colorful sandals to your spring and summer wardrobe. Shopper-fave brands like Vince Camuto, Tory Burch, and Circus by Sam Edelmanare all included in the sale, and you can find some really cute stuff.
Again, the sale ends tonight so don't wait until the very last minute to shop. If you need some ideas on what's worth getting, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles and discounts. Check those out below.
Eloquii Cinched Front Floral Midi A-Line Dress
This dreamy floral midi dress features a lovely floral print, a flirty midriff cutout and a super cute sweetheart neck. Total compliment-getter. It's originally $130, but it's on sale today for $80.
Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal
These bright golden sport slides from Tory Burch will keep your feet comfy and stylish all season long. They're originally around $200, but are on sale now for less than $140. We'd snag these now while you still can!
Kate Spade Apple Watch Studded Wraparound Leather Band
This pink Kate Spade Apple Watch leather band features studs in the shape of the brand's signature spade. It's classy, cool and on sale for 50% off.
French Connection Stripe Smocked Dress
This springtime wardrobe staple is perfect for picnic dates or backyard barbecues. It comes in a lighter blue shade and a darker one. Right now, both options are on sale for $51.
Yuzu Soap Set of 2 Bath Bomb Cubes
Treat yourself to the gift of self-care with these set of luxurious bath bomb cubes from Zuzu Soap. It comes in lavender sage and eucalyptus mint, and it's on sale now for $10.
Eloquii Belted Romper
You can't help but feel extra sexy and confident in this pink belted romper from Eloquii.
Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal
How pretty are these sandals from Circus by Sam Edelman? It comes in this gorgeous colorful print as well as solid colors like pink punch, wasabi green and classic black. The slightly flared heel makes it even cuter. Right now it's on sale for $55.
Free People See You Tonight Back Cutout Cotton Sweatshirt
This chic slouchy Free People sweatshirt is described as the type of piece you can take from the couch to a night out. It comes in two colors and it's on sale today for $59.
Madewell Set of 2 Musée Pendant Necklaces
Glam up your everyday look with this necklace set from Madewell. The set comes with a super chic chain necklace and a puff pendant.
Tory Burch Ruby Smoking Slipper
Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of these super soft and comfy slippers from Tory Burch. These feature a textured stack-T logo, sheepskin lining and soft padding. Right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $133.
Free People Loving You Cotton Jumpsuit
This sleek all-white jumpsuit from Free People is the perfect piece for spring. It's fresh, chic and on sale for a really great discount.
Levi’s 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts
Now that we're officially in the middle of shorts season, it's time to stock up! This classic pair of Levi's denim shorts are on sale now for under $50.
Circus by Sam Edelman Omina Flat
These flats from Circus by Sam Edelman are perfect for the office and beyond. The slingback strap and the square toe make it extra chic. It comes in five colors and it's on sale for $50.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out a few other fab finds from Nordstrom's Spring Sale here.