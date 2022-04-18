Why Doja Cat Deserves Credit for Bringing Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Back

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

"This ain't even Mexican food/But I don't care when the clock hits 2 a.m., p.m. if that is your mood," she raps in the video over a beat that incorporates the Taco Bell "bong" sound. "Mexican Pizza is the pizza for you and me."

And just in case you weren't already starving from reading this news, perhaps a description of this menu item will do the trick. The Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three cheese blend all for $4.49. And yes, it's available vegetarian without the seasoned beef.

Thankfully for us, when Doja Cat wants something back on the menu, all she has to do is say so!