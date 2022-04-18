Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Share Their Newborn Son Has Died

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the loss of their young son.
The couple announced the tragic news in a statement posted to their social media accounts on April 18.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," their joint statement read. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly as for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."
The devastating news comes almost six months after the couple announced they were expecting twins, making Ronaldo a father of six.
"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," the pair wrote alongside a photo of the duo with two sonograms on their respective Instagram posts in late October. "Our hearts are full of love-we can't wait to meet you #blessed."
The couple's youngest children are not only the fifth and sixth children to join the athlete's family, but are also his second set of twins. Ronaldo first became a father in 2010 when he welcomed his son Cristiano Jr., 11. "With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous," he announced on social media at the time. "I will have exclusive custody of my son."
In June 2017, he confirmed he welcomed his twin son and daughter, Mateo and Eva, 4. The mother of his older twins has not been identified and it has been widely reported that the twins were welcomed via a surrogate. A month later, the athlete confirmed Georgina was pregnant. She gave birth to their first child together, daughter Alana, 3, in November 2017.
Their statement also comes just weeks after Rodriquez gave a shoutout to Ronaldo on her Instagram, sharing photos of the soccer star, along with the family's four children.
"Every day by your side is happy and special. We love you infinitely," the model wrote on March 19. "Thank you so much for being the best father in the world."