Pregnant Rihanna Steps Out in Her Sexiest Look Yet for Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Work, work, work, work, work, work. For date night with A$AP Rocky in Barbados, Rihanna and her baby bump stepped out in a must-see ensemble. See the pics of the stylish mom-to-be.

By Kisha Forde Apr 18, 2022 6:33 PMTags
FashionPregnanciesRihannaCouplesCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna STUNS in Vogue Maternity Shoot

We found love in Rihanna's latest outfit.
 
After announcing that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together earlier this year, all eyes have been on the ultra-chic mom-to-be, and with good reason. Rihanna's maternity style slays, and her ensemble for the couple's date night in her native country of Barbados was no exception.
 
For the April 16 outing, the "Umbrella" singer stunned in a black Dundas lace-up cutout minidress paired with Tom Ford gold high-heeled sandals and a black Dior saddle bag. And it wasn't the first time the superstar has had her baby bump on display in all-black, showstopping fashion. In February, the Grammy winner turned heads when she stepped out in a lace-up top paired with leggings.
 
The couple's trip to the Caribbean comes just days after a viral tweet started rumors that A$AP Rocky had been unfaithful to the singer with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi, who has since clapped back at the "unfounded" lie. (Neither A$AP Rocky nor Rihanna have publicly addressed the allegations.)

photos
All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously," Amina wrote in an April 15 statement. "However, in the last 24 [hours], I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

Before concluding, Amina highlighted that Rihanna is living "her serene, best dressed pregnancy life" and should continue to do so.

@C.Pitt/S.king/246Pap

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2

See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

3
Exclusive

Katie Maloney Weighs In on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

For more of Rih's unbelievable looks (which we know is what you came for), keep reading:

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID
Sleepwear Chic

While out in Beverly Hills on April 8, Rihanna rocked a comfy pajama-inspired look, which included a long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt and Alexander Wang cotton shorts. She styled up the outfit with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga handbag.

 

BACKGRID
Pretty in Pink Again

The star showcases a playful look while out to dinner in L.A. in April 2022.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Mom, Baby & Baby Daddy

Rihanna appears with partner A$AP Rocky.

Instagram/Backgrid
"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Rihanna
Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

BACKGRID
#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2

See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

3
Exclusive

Katie Maloney Weighs In on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

4

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Finding Strength in Daughter After Son's Death

5
Exclusive

Melissa Rivers Reveals How Her Son Takes After Late Mom Joan Rivers

Latest News

Rebel Wilson Calls Out "Misleading" Claim About Endorsing Diet Pills

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

Pedro Pascal Reveals True Feelings on Game of Thrones Death

Sherri Papini Formally Pleads Guilty, Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Reveals Which Kar-Jenner Sister Steals Her Clothes

Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Were "Traumatized" About What Was on Her Phone

Kristin Cavallari Has a Message For Her “Future Husband”