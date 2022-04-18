Vanessa Bryant Posts Loving Throwback to Kobe Bryant on Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Honor Kobe & Gigi Bryant at All-Star Game

In the game of love, Vanessa Bryant knows she won big.



On April 18, the 39-year-old celebrated what would have been her 21st wedding anniversary to Kobe Bryant with a heartfelt post.



"I love you forever, baby," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21."



In the throwback photo, Kobe is carrying Vanessa on his back as they explore an unknown location. The post received lots of love from friends of the family including Storm Reid, Kerry Washington and Khloe Kardashian, who all commented with the heart emoji.



Natalia Bryant shared the same photo of her parents on her Instagram Stories and added, "Happy anniversary @VanessaBryant @KobeBryant."



The couple's milestone comes after Vanessa celebrated Easter weekend in Anguilla with daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. The family enjoyed pool time, views of crystal-blue water, delicious candy baskets and even a visit from the Easter bunny. "Easter kisses," Vanessa wrote online.