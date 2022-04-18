Relive All of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Steamiest PDA Moments

Watch : Kourtney & Travis' Best PDA Moments

He fell in love with an emo girl and he wants the world to know it.

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their true romance in February 2021, the pair known as Kravis have not been shy about sharing their love. Whether it's touching tongues on a red carpet, gushing over one another on their respective social media feeds or making out at an amusement park, the Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star have turned PDA into an art form, one that even Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner admitted was "crazy."

But Travis, 46, and Kourtney, who turned 43 on April 18, don't care if some people might not be krazy for Kravis and want them to get a room. The rocker clapped back at an Internet troll who mocked the couple's many public displays of affection.

"No Kardashian finger up the a-s, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore?" the user wrote on Travis' April 16 Instagram post of his workout. "Slacking."