Kiernan Shipka Wants a Mad Men Revival Focused on Sally Draper

Kiernan Shipka is game for a Mad Men spin-off of her own.
The actress, who starred as the young daughter of protagonist Don Draper (Jon Hamm) in the critically acclaimed series, has gone on to play the title character in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and now stars opposite Diane Kruger in Roku's Swimming With Sharks. But, she told Entertainment Tonight of her breakthrough TV role, "I'm not done with Sally [Draper]."
In fact, Kiernan, 22, has already started to think of where a Mad Men spin-off would pick back up, saying, "I don't think she'd be in New York. I think she'd do L.A."
When the series ended in 2015, Sally was living with her mother, Betty Draper (January Jones), who was dying of lung cancer. She had stepped in to help her younger brothers cope with the impending loss and arranged for them to stay with their stepfather, Henry Francis (Christopher Stanley). But what came after that is entirely unknown, giving Mad Men writers a fresh launchpad for a new series.
Mad Men's producers were even considering a new show too. "Sally was the one character young enough that you could see her 30 or 40 years later, " Lionsgate TV COO Sandra Stern told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "There was a time we wanted a Peggy spinoff, too, and, à la Better Call Saul, a minor character going off to L.A."
Though Jon loved the idea of Elisabeth Moss' Peggy getting her moment in the spotlight, he was even more enthralled by the notion of Kiernan continuing on as Sally Draper. "We would want to watch Sally grow up," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. "Move through the '70s and turn into a rock star and turn into Joan Jett or something. Ride a motorcycle and kill a guy. Make a bunch of money and then become Oliver Stone in the 80s. Date Kurt Cobain in the 90s. She's just a touchstone for every generation. Yeah, I'd watch that show. Sally Through the Decades."
Although that show hasn't come to fruition yet, Jon still gets to see his on-screen daughter, who was seven when they first started filming, grow up. Kiernan told ET they reunite at Hollywood events, sharing, "I've run into him so much lately. It's so funny."
She joked that it's a bit different to see him with a "drink in my hand," adding that "was a weird thing that we had to work through. But we're on the other end of it. We speak like adults now. It's great."