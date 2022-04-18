Kiernan Shipka Wants a Mad Men Revival Focused on Sally Draper

Watch : Swimming With Sharks Stars Dish on Upcoming Roku Series

Kiernan Shipka is game for a Mad Men spin-off of her own.

The actress, who starred as the young daughter of protagonist Don Draper (Jon Hamm) in the critically acclaimed series, has gone on to play the title character in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and now stars opposite Diane Kruger in Roku's Swimming With Sharks. But, she told Entertainment Tonight of her breakthrough TV role, "I'm not done with Sally [Draper]."

In fact, Kiernan, 22, has already started to think of where a Mad Men spin-off would pick back up, saying, "I don't think she'd be in New York. I think she'd do L.A."

When the series ended in 2015, Sally was living with her mother, Betty Draper (January Jones), who was dying of lung cancer. She had stepped in to help her younger brothers cope with the impending loss and arranged for them to stay with their stepfather, Henry Francis (Christopher Stanley). But what came after that is entirely unknown, giving Mad Men writers a fresh launchpad for a new series.