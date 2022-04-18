Adriana Lima Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Watch : Victoria's Secret Angels Say Goodbye to Adriana Lima

Oh, boy!

Former Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers shared on April 18 that they are expecting a baby boy.

"And the reveal is in," Adriana captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you @genderrevealmiami for putting together a wonderful last minute gender reveal and for @alebomeny and @lucas.bomeny for capturing the moment! Thank you @patycantoni for making us look pretty! #babygenderreveal."

In the video, Adriana's daughters with ex Marko Jarić—Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9—shared their guesses as to what the sex of their future sibling would be. Once the family counted down to one, blue streamers and powder filled the air and everyone hugged and cheered in celebration of the exciting news.

In February, the 40-year-old supermodel made her TikTok debut by revealing that she was expecting her third child.

As Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" played in the background, Adriana explained to her followers that her movie-producer boyfriend likes to scare her in random places—including their closet, the store, the bathroom, the museum and other locations.