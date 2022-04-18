Adriana Lima Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Oh, boy!
Former Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers shared on April 18 that they are expecting a baby boy.
"And the reveal is in," Adriana captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you @genderrevealmiami for putting together a wonderful last minute gender reveal and for @alebomeny and @lucas.bomeny for capturing the moment! Thank you @patycantoni for making us look pretty! #babygenderreveal."
In the video, Adriana's daughters with ex Marko Jarić—Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9—shared their guesses as to what the sex of their future sibling would be. Once the family counted down to one, blue streamers and powder filled the air and everyone hugged and cheered in celebration of the exciting news.
In February, the 40-year-old supermodel made her TikTok debut by revealing that she was expecting her third child.
As Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" played in the background, Adriana explained to her followers that her movie-producer boyfriend likes to scare her in random places—including their closet, the store, the bathroom, the museum and other locations.
"But today……is…payback!!!" Adriana wrote in the video, sharing a close-up view of her positive pregnancy test. "Here we go!!!"
The supermodel then recorded the moment she presented a surprised Andre with the test while he was in bed. Viewers were also shown a glimpse of the baby's ultrasound before the words, "COMING FALL 2022" appeared in the video.
While the couple has kept details about their relationship mostly private, last year, they made their red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.
On Valentine's Day, Adriana gave a sweet shout-out to her man on Instagram by sharing a photo of the two cuddling on a boat.
"My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day," she captioned the pic, adding, "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."