Basketball Wives Returns With Cast Full of MVPs in Dramatic First Sneak Peek

Get your game face on: The Basketball Wives are back and ready to play.
On April 18, VH1 confirmed the reality show is coming back for season 10 with plenty of familiar faces.
Veteran cast members Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie and Malaysia Pargo will join Basketball Wives alumni including Angel Brinks, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey and Brittish Williams for a season filled with MVPs.
And while everyone has appeared in the franchise at some point, many haven't filmed together in a long time. In an exclusive sneak peek at the season kicking off May 16, Brandi prepares to see Malaysia for the first time in five years in hopes of working out any differences.
As for Angel, she's pregnant and expecting a baby with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Roccstar. But according to the preview, the boutique owner's love life is put under the microscope. "Why are you having a conversation about my relationship?" she asks her co-stars in a scene that likely won't end well.
The season wouldn't be complete with Jackie keeping it real. In one scene, the Basketball Wives LA OG cast member has one ask for this group of ladies. "We got to keep it motherf--king 100," she said. "In this Basketball Wives world, all that kumbaya s--t goes out the window."
Noticeably missing from the cast announcement is Evelyn Lozada. Back in June, the reality star exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester that she was leaving the franchise.
"I think that it's time for me to open up the universe to other things," she said. "It's not the most positive energy. Now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see."
As for her BFF Shaunie O'Neal, she will make appearances throughout the season as well as Nia and Noria Dorsey.
Keep reading to learn more about the cast for Basketball Wives season 10. And mark your calendars! Back-to-back premieres kick off May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Basketball Wives, immediately followed by VH1 Couples Retreat and Unfaithful: Caught in the Act (hosted by Tami Roman).