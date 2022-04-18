Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Tributes From Khloe, Kim and Kris Jenner Take the Cake

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot to celebrate this year, but April 18 is dedicated to one thing and one thing only: her birthday!

The Poosh founder is turning 43, and though the day's just begun, her family members are already sharing sweet tributes on social media.

Kim Kardashian posted several photos of her and Kourtney in matching royal blue swimsuits, along with a heartfelt caption: "Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash!"

Kim added, "Happiness looks so good on you," seemingly referencing Kourt's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker. "I love you so much!!!"

Kris Jenner shared a slew of throwback photos on Instagram, showing Kourtney at different stages in her life. "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!!" the momager wrote. "You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born."