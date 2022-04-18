Katie Maloney Weighs In on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

Not once in Vanderpump Rules' nearly decade-long run has Katie Maloney been single—until now.
The Bravo series has yet to be renewed for another season, but Katie, who recently filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz, made quite the case for one during an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 Neon Carnival sponsored by DIRECTV.
"Navigating this single life would be really interesting on the show," she said. "And it's sort of the case for other people on the show as well. James [Kennedy] has been single before, Lala [Kent] has been single before, but there's just been a lot happening at once," Katie added, referencing her co-stars' recent breakups from Raquel Leviss and Randall Emmett, respectively. "So I think all of that combined at the same time would be an interesting time."
That, and "reminiscent of earlier seasons," Katie noted. "We're going back to a time where there's more single people than there are couples, which is wild, because before it was everyone moving in the direction of settling down and now it's like everyone's starting over."
Sure, the cast—or at least the longtime stars like Katie, Tom, Lala, James, Raquel, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix—are "older," Katie said, but they're also "wiser."
"We're sort of moving out, getting places of our own again," she explained. "It's going to look and feel very different."
But if anyone's able to adjust to a new normal, it's Katie. After all, she's currently in the process of divorcing Schwartz, who she's been with for more than 12 years.
"I feel out of my element, in some ways," Katie told E! News, though she's trying to stay "cautiously optimistic."
In fact, the Bravo personality is even ready to start dating again. Asked to describe her ideal partner, Katie cited the need for someone "with some life experience." More specifically, someone who's "serious about a future, serious about a family," she said. "Someone who has priorities that are not necessarily partying or drinking. Someone who's a little more serious than maybe I am."
Katie doesn't want to necessarily meet that person now, though. "I'm not trying to find a boyfriend or get into a relationship," she added. "I'm ready to be single. I'm very much open, for sure."
And should a 10th season of Vanderpump Rules document this new era for not only Katie, but Tom, Lala, James and Raquel, too? "I just think it could be so f--king good," Katie admitted. "They have to bring the show back."
For now, you can catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)