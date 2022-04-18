Expecting TikTok Couple Gets Engaged After Controversial Baseball-Themed Sex Reveal

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

How's this for a grand slam: Just weeks after their baseball-themed TikTok made its rounds—revealing the sex of their first baby—Hannah Calverley and Travis Gober are engaged.



On April 17, Travis, 20, updated his followers with the happy news when he shared a photo of the couple to his Instagram Stories. In the pic, his now-fiancée Hannah, 19, expecting their son in October, is seen grinning from ear to ear as she showed off her sparkler. Now she's exclusively telling E! News the details behind the big moment, revealing that this one was a lot more low-key than their viral video.



"He took to me to a boardwalk by the lake and got on his knee under one of the gazebos," Hannah shared of the University of New Orleans student, adding that this time, there will no footage to debate over, since the duo "were alone." As for the private proposal, the Easter holiday was significant, with Hannah noting that it was the couple's 7-month anniversary, and both "celebrated their birthdays this past weekend, so it was special for us."