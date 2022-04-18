Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Whether He's Appearing on That '90s Show

Watch : Wilmer Valderrama on Filming "The Ranch" With Ashton Kutcher

Wilmer Valderrama is all alright with Netflix's That ‘70s Show revival.

He even said That ‘90s Show could be the prime opportunity to reprise his role as Fez—that is, once the star's schedule clears up.

Wilmer was quizzed about a potential appearance on the upcoming series but made no promises. "I'm a little busy now," Wilmer told TVInsider. "But I support them so much. I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best."

That being said, he didn't rule out a guest role further down the line: "If the timing is right, I'd never say no."

Wilmer isn't lying about his packed schedule. The star is developing a Zorro reboot with Disney and plays Nick Torres on NCIS, which was recently renewed for a 20th season. Not to forget his other role as dad to daughter Nakano, who he welcomed with fiancé Amanda Pacheco in February 2021.

And Wilmer isn't the only That '70s Show star with a full plate of responsibilities. Home Economics' Topher Grace recently said he won't be playing Eric in the revival, explaining, "I have a day job, unfortunately."