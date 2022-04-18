Windsor 84% Off Deals: Shop These 18 Looks Starting at Just $2

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
99% of the time when someone says, "I love your outfit. Where did you get that?" my answer is "Windsor." This store has been my go-to for dressed up occasions, casual moments, and everything in between. They have so many options to choose from at very affordable price points. But, no, this is not a "fast fashion" site. I have items in my closet from Windsor from eight years ago that look just as good as the day I got them. The prices are always reasonable, but right now, Windsor has deals on sale for up to 84% off.
If you have a wedding coming up, Windsor is your best bet for a budget-friendly ensemble, with options for every dress code in every color palette. If you want a cozy sweater or some comfy pajamas, Windsor has that too. Plus, they have some great shoes that are very durable (again I've been wearing them for years). There are so many beautiful styles to choose from with some standouts below.
Windsor Big Glam Rhinestone Linear Hoop Earrings
These earrings make a fun and glamorous statement no matter what you're wearing. Oh, and they're just $2.
Windsor Cute Chills Surplice Crop Sweater
Wear this cropped sweater for those "cute, but not trying too hard" days.
Windsor Everyday Chic Over-The-Knee Boots
An over-the-knee boot is an incredibly versatile addition to any wardrobe. These work for casual and dressy ensembles. They're also available in black.
Windsor Caged Back Beauty Silk Mini Dress
You cannot go wrong with a silk mini dress for a girls' night out. This one also comes in pink and black. You need to check out the caged strap detailing at the back too. It's setting you up for a "hair up" moment for sure.
Windsor Living In Lace Satin Pajama Set
Have a luxurious night's sleep in this red, silky pajama set.
Windsor Candace Satin Ruched Mermaid Dress
How insanely glamorous is this satin dress? You will be the belle of the ball in this affordable find. And you need to check out the back. The detailing is unparalleled.
Windsor Boho Beauty Floral Corset Top
This floral top embodies the modern day Bridgerton aesthetic... if the characters wore crop tops.
Windsor Day Dates Long Sleeve Button Down Dress
This ruched mini dress is perfect for a date night. Just throw on your favorite boots and your ready to go. This dress also comes in olive green.
Windsor Oh Snap Mock Neck Ribbed Midi Dress
Customize the look of this midi dress with these snaps at the hem. This dress also comes in burgundy.
Windsor Trendy Textures Long Sleeve Duster
This duster works for some casual comfort, but you can also style it for a chic, sophisticated look.
Windsor High Waist Plaid Joggers With Chain
You can create so many looks with these plaid joggers. You can go punk. You can remove the chain and add a blazer for an office outfit. You can style these in several unique ways.
Windsor S'more Plaid Faux Fur Woven Shacket
This one takes your standard shacket to the next level thanks to its faux fur lining.
Windsor Alessandra Formal One-Shoulder Midi Dress
This one-shoulder midi is just something you need in your closet. It comes in so many colors and it's the perfect ensemble for many dress codes.
Windsor Perfectly Plaid Suspender Pants
You probably have plaid pants in your closet, but these suspender pants definitely up the ante in the fashion department.
Windsor Pretty In Plaid Knit Mini Dress
The name of this dress says it all. You will look and feel "pretty in pink" for sure.
Windsor Sleek Must-Have Corset Mini Skirt
This chocolate brown hue is everywhere these days. You will end up looking for excuses to wear this faux leather mini.
Windsor Major Style Moment Wrap Midi Dress
All eyes will be on you in this stunning wrap dress, which also comes in black, by the way.
If you're looking for affordable prom dresses, check out these under $100 options from Windsor and more of our favorite stores.