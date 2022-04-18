Windsor 84% Off Deals: Shop These 18 Looks Starting at Just $2

These Windsor discounts are too good to pass up. Here's our guide to the best deals.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 18, 2022 2:40 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
Windsor Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

99% of the time when someone says, "I love your outfit. Where did you get that?" my answer is "Windsor." This store has been my go-to for dressed up occasions, casual moments, and everything in between. They have so many options to choose from at very affordable price points. But, no, this is not a "fast fashion" site. I have items in my closet from Windsor from eight years ago that look just as good as the day I got them. The prices are always reasonable, but right now, Windsor has deals on sale for up to 84% off.

If you have a wedding coming up, Windsor is your best bet for a budget-friendly ensemble, with options for every dress code in every color palette. If you want a cozy sweater or some comfy pajamas, Windsor has that too. Plus, they have some great shoes that are very durable (again I've been wearing them for years). There are so many beautiful styles to choose from with some standouts below. 

read
Summer House Season 6 Fashion: The Best Outfits So Far from Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo & More

Windsor Big Glam Rhinestone Linear Hoop Earrings

These earrings make a fun and glamorous statement no matter what you're wearing. Oh, and they're just $2.

$10
$2
Windsor

Windsor Cute Chills Surplice Crop Sweater

Wear this cropped sweater for those "cute, but not trying too hard" days.

$40
$7
Windsor

Trending Stories

1

See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

2

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

3

Khloe Kardashian Recalls “Tough” Talk With Scott Disick About Kourtney

Windsor Everyday Chic Over-The-Knee Boots

An over-the-knee boot is an incredibly versatile addition to any wardrobe. These work for casual and dressy ensembles. They're also available in black.

$43
$15
Windsor

Windsor Caged Back Beauty Silk Mini Dress

You cannot go wrong with a silk mini dress for a girls' night out. This one also comes in pink and black. You need to check out the caged strap detailing at the back too. It's setting you up for a "hair up" moment for sure.

$39
$20
Windsor

Windsor Living In Lace Satin Pajama Set

Have a luxurious night's sleep in this red, silky pajama set

$25
$10
Windsor

Windsor Candace Satin Ruched Mermaid Dress

How insanely glamorous is this satin dress? You will be the belle of the ball in this affordable find. And you need to check out the back. The detailing is unparalleled. 

$60
$42
Windsor

Windsor Cancel Plans Mock Neck Cutout Top

This cut-out black top is giving Euphoria vibes. 

$23
$16
Windsor

Windsor Boho Beauty Floral Corset Top

This floral top embodies the modern day Bridgerton aesthetic... if the characters wore crop tops. 

$35
$14
Windsor

Windsor Day Dates Long Sleeve Button Down Dress

This ruched mini dress is perfect for a date night. Just throw on your favorite boots and your ready to go. This dress also comes in olive green.

$30
$20
Windsor

Windsor Oh Snap Mock Neck Ribbed Midi Dress

Customize the look of this midi dress with these snaps at the hem. This dress also comes in burgundy.

$45
$18
Windsor

Windsor Trendy Textures Long Sleeve Duster

This duster works for some casual comfort, but you can also style it for a chic, sophisticated look.

$33
$23
Windsor

Windsor High Waist Plaid Joggers With Chain

You can create so many looks with these plaid joggers. You can go punk. You can remove the chain and add a blazer for an office outfit. You can style these in several unique ways.

$45
$10
Windsor

Windsor S'more Plaid Faux Fur Woven Shacket

This one takes your standard shacket to the next level thanks to its faux fur lining.

$50
$27
Windsor

Windsor Alessandra Formal One-Shoulder Midi Dress

This one-shoulder midi is just something you need in your closet. It comes in so many colors and it's the perfect ensemble for many dress codes.

$35
$20
Windsor

Windsor Perfectly Plaid Suspender Pants

You probably have plaid pants in your closet, but these suspender pants definitely up the ante in the fashion department.

$35
$14
Windsor

Windsor Pretty In Plaid Knit Mini Dress

The name of this dress says it all. You will look and feel "pretty in pink" for sure.

$27
$19
Windsor

Windsor Sleek Must-Have Corset Mini Skirt

This chocolate brown hue is everywhere these days. You will end up looking for excuses to wear this faux leather mini.

$43
$17
Windsor

Windsor Major Style Moment Wrap Midi Dress

All eyes will be on you in this stunning wrap dress, which also comes in black, by the way.

$43
$30
Windsor

If you're looking for affordable prom dresses, check out these under $100 options from Windsor and more of our favorite stores.

Trending Stories

1

See Scott Disick Have the “Best Day” Chilling With Son Mason

2

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

3

Khloe Kardashian Recalls “Tough” Talk With Scott Disick About Kourtney

4

See Stars Celebrating Easter and Passover 2022

5
Exclusive

Nikki Glaser's Obsession With Taylor Swift Is All Too Relatable

Latest News

Exclusive

Katie Maloney Weighs In on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

The Property Brothers Home Decor: Shop These 10 Must-Haves

Exclusive

TikTok Couple Engaged After Controversial Baseball-Themed Sex Reveal

Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Makeup Collection: My Honest Review

Exclusive

Nikki Glaser's Obsession With Taylor Swift Is All Too Relatable

Is Wilmer Valderrama Appearing on That '90s Show? He Says...

Windsor 84% Off Deals: Shop These 18 Looks Starting at Just $2