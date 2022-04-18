Prince Harry Reveals Biggest Wish for His and Meghan Markle’s Kids Archie and Lilibet

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's ADORABLE Car Ride

Prince Harry wants to make the world a better place.

During a conversation with VTeam child reporters Sophia and Jay at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on April 17, the Duke of Sussex, 37, revealed his one wish for his children, 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet, who he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

"To grow up in a better world," he shared. "To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It's not going to be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent have tried to at least try to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now."

Harry said that he doesn't believe children should be brought into the world "unless we're going to make that commitment to make it better for them," adding that "we cannot steal your future."