Khloe Kardashian Reflects on “Tough” Kardashians Conversation With Scott Disick About Kourtney

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's REACTION to Tristan's Paternity Confession

Khloe Kardashian's friendship with Lord Disick can be seen as quite noble.



In case you missed it, during the April 14 series premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott Disick revealed how he truly felt about his ex Kourtney Kardashian moving on with Travis Barker. "I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'" he said in a conversation with Khloe. "And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So, my foot was always halfway in the door."



In a confessional, Scott—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Kourtney—said that he's lost the Poosh founder "as a best friend," adding, "Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."



After the episode aired, one fan tweeted on April 16, "That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate… what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation." To which Khloe responded, "Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything."