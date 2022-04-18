Khloe Kardashian Reflects on “Tough” Kardashians Conversation With Scott Disick About Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian's friendship with Lord Disick can be seen as quite noble.
In case you missed it, during the April 14 series premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott Disick revealed how he truly felt about his ex Kourtney Kardashian moving on with Travis Barker. "I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, 'Don't worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'" he said in a conversation with Khloe. "And, 'You'll get back together one day.' So, my foot was always halfway in the door."
In a confessional, Scott—who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Kourtney—said that he's lost the Poosh founder "as a best friend," adding, "Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."
After the episode aired, one fan tweeted on April 16, "That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate… what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation." To which Khloe responded, "Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything."
In the episode, Scott also admitted that he knows his ex is happy and "in a real thing" with Travis, but doesn't want her family to leave him out in the cold.
"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful," Scott said, in reference to a barbecue he wasn't invited to, "especially when I don't have another family to go to." (Scott's mother died in October 2013, and his father died a few months later in January 2014.)
However, Scott—who's currently "smitten" over model Rebecca Donaldson—is all about the bigger picture. When Khloe asked whether Scott could handle Kourtney and Travis' PDA, he answered, "I'd rather be around them and be around my family than not at all."
Khloe Kardashian: The great kommunicator.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.