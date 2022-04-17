Love Is Blind's Deepti and Kyle Hang Out At Coachella Together Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Kyle Abrams's Cryptic TikTok With Deepti Vempati

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are keeping their fans on their toes over their relationship.

The Love is Blind co-stars continued to fuel romance rumors when they were spotted hanging out at Neon Carnival, presented by Levi's and Tequila Don Julio, on April 16 during Coachella 2022.

In a photo posted to Instagram by former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, Deepti and Kyle are seen holding hands in front of the event's famous Ferris wheel, alongside Katie's boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum John Hersey.

The PDA comes just one week after the duo was photographed hitting up Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner. When asked by a TMZ photographer if they were dating, Kyle coyly responded, "great question."

The 29-year-old also said, "we'll consider it" when pressed about the possibility of marriage in their future.

On season two of Love Is Blind, Deepti famously accepted Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's proposal, but the two never tied the knot. During the reunion on March 4, Kyle revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to the 31-year-old data analyst.