Travis Barker Claps Back at Fan Who Mocked His PDA With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker does not miss a beat!

The Blink-182 rocker took to the comments of his latest Instagram post to shut down an Internet troll that had made a jab him and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, by mocking the couple's frequent public displays of affection online.

"No Kardashian finger up the a-s, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore?" The user wrote on the April 16 images. "Slacking."

The post, which featured Travis working out at the gym, did not include any direct references to Kourtney or the rest of the Kardashian family, so it's easy to see why Travis was less than impressed with the hater's comment.

Sparing no time for anyone coming for his fiancée—who he married in a non-legally binding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month—the musician did not hold back in his response.

"Still got the finger up the a-s, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée," he wrote. He then ended the message with a middle finger emoji.