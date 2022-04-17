Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

Watch : Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's LAVISH Easter 2022

It's "Baby Webster"'s first Easter!

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.

The Kardashian-Jenner family kicked off their Easter celebration April 16. The festivities included colorful holiday-themed décor, sweet treats and fun arts and crafts activities for the kids, as well as an egg hunt.

Spotted in the family's Instagrams on the eve of Easter Sunday were Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi Webster, 4; Kim Kardashian's two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 4, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest of her three children—Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7.