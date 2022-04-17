Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What Her Parents Think of Her Boyfriend Jake Funk

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

Touchdown, parents approve!

The Bachelor season 24 alum Hannah Ann Sluss, who confirmed her relationship with Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk in February, told E! News that their families have already met each other.

"I met his parents," she said. "Then that next week, had my parents come out from Tennessee. They made the trip out to California and they met him and then also his parents all within the same day, which was really fun."

She continued, "They adore him. They think he's like, such a great fit for me."

Sluss, 25, said Funk, 24, is set to join her for a hometown visit to Tennessee this summer. She said he will get to see her "country upbringing, which will be fun."

Sluss said she and Funk share a "common vision for the future," adding, "I don't want to change anything about him. I mean, he's my best friend and we just truly enjoy being around each other."