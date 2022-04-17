Travis Scott Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Party

Travis Scott made a Coachella appearance after all.
The "Sicko Mode" rapper gave a quick performance at the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows Party on Saturday, April 16 in La Quinta, Calif. on day two of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
"Travis got in the DJ booth with the DJ Chase B," an eyewitness at the party told E! News. "He played the bangers but 'Goosebumps' was the crowd please."
The source continued, "People were super excited to see him. Everyone was dancing and singing along."
Kylie Jenner, who shares two children with Scott, was not spotted. She attended the Coachella festival the day before, with Hailey Bieber, as seen in her Instagram Stories.
Scott, 30, was weeks ago rumored to be joining Coachella headliner Kanye West on stage at the festival on April 17, but the "Donda" rapper pulled out just two weeks before showtime.
Scott's surprise performance on April 16 comes six months after 10 people died from accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd during the rapper's Astroworld Festival in Houston. Following the incident on Nov. 5, the event—originally a two-day festival—was immediately cancelled.
Scott later addressed the matter in a statement on Twitter.
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he wrote on Nov. 6. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."
He returned to the stage for the first time since the tragedy last month, performing a short set at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's star-studded pre-Oscars 2022 party, held at a private estate in Bel-Air, Calif.