Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Grecian Style at Revolve Festival

Kim Kardashian channeled a sexy Greek goddess at the Revolve Festival this weekend.
On April 16, the SKIMS founder and sister Kendall Jenner attended the party, held during Coachella 2022. Kim wore a gray one-sleeve crop top and matching long skirt with a slit, paired with matching thigh-high gladiator sandals and sunglasses.
An eyewitness told E! News that Kim and Kendall, dressed in a white crop top and matching pants, arrived together in the afternoon. Kim appeared to be in a good mood as she posed for several photos and also took selfies. Kendall was spotted at the bar, which was serving her 818 tequila.
The Revolve Festival, co-presented by the h.wood Group, marked the first time Kim has attended a Coachella event since 2019. Coachella was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the weekend, Kendall was also spotted at the festival with BFF Hailey Bieber. Kylie Jenner also joined in the fun, and her boyfriend Travis Scott performed a short DJ set at another Coachella party, presented by Bootsy Bellows.
Post Malone headlined the Revolve Festival April 16, the first of the two-day party. Wearing a denim short sleeved shirt, denim cutoff shorts and sporting nothing on his feet, the artist introduced himself as "Austin Post." He introduced Migos' Quavo to perform from Migos to perform their hit "Congratulations."
Other celebrity guests included Timothée Chalamet, Peyton List, Storm Reid, Sydney Sweeney, Elsa Hosk and partner Tom Daly, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Tookes, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Romee Strijd, Poppy Delevigne, Chloe Kim, Christina Milian, Keke Palmer, Chanel Iman, Sara Sampaio, Olivia Culpo and Josephine Skriver.
