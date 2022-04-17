Real Housewives' Karen Huger Dishes on New Special and Her Daughter Possibly Joining RHOP

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Karen Huger is keeping it all in the family.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fan-favorite stars in her own two-part special, Karen's Grande Dame Reunion, premiering April 17 on Bravo.

With husband Ray and daughter Rayvin by her side, Karen heads home to Surry County, Virginia. But it's not all fun and games. Karen and her extended family of cousins, aunts and other relatives must decide on succession plans for the family's 82-acre estate.

It provided the opportunity for conversations not only about the land itself, but the deeper matters at the core of the family's heritage.

"At this time in our country, when we're encouraged not to talk about Black history, we were honored, as a Black family, to talk about Black history," Karen told E! News. "Not only talk about it, but talk about the plan to move forward. How do we keep this wonderful land of ours alive for the next 100 years? It was a poignant moment and it couldn't have come at a better time. It needs to be spoken about more."