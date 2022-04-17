BTS Announces Next Studio Album Release Date During Las Vegas Concert Series

Watch : BTS GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022

Get ready, ARMY! New music from BTS is officially on the way.

On April 17, the global superstars confirmed that they will be releasing a new album, titled We Are Bulletproof, on June 10. It will be the first taste of new music from the group—consisting of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—in 11 months since the release of their smooth singles "Butter" and "Permission To Dance" on July 9.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022," the band's management shared in a statement on the fan community platform WeVerse. "Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you."

The new album announcement comes just hours after a mysterious teaser trailer played during the final night of the group's Permission To Dance on Stage concert series in Las Vegas on April 16.