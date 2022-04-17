Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Were Twinning at Easter Sunday Service

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are twinning for Easter.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William brought their kids to the royal family's Easter Sunday service for the first time on April 17. The couple attended the annual event, held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with Charlotte, 6, and their eldest son Prince George, 8. Their youngest son, Prince Louis, 3, was not spotted.
Kate and Charlotte wore blue dresses—the duchess sported a bespoke pastel blue, knee-length Emilia Wickstead coat dress—an outfit she once sported at a 2017 visit to Luxembourg, paired with Emmy London "Rebecca Riviera" blue-gray suede pointed court pumps, while her daughter was dressed in a blue floral Rachel Riley "Forget Me Not" smocked dress, covered by a navy blue Il Porticciolo "Roberto" cardigan, and paired with light blue tights and black shoes.
William and George also twinned, wearing navy blue suits.
Since their kids were born, Kate and William have attended the royal Easter Sunday service almost every year, on their own.
They skipped the event in 2016 when the duke was away on a trip to Kenya. In 2014, when George was eight months old, he and his parents celebrated the holiday during their royal visit to Australia. In 2020 and 2021, the royal Easter Service was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Queen Elizabeth II, who is days away from her 96th birthday, did not attend this year's royal Easter Sunday service for the first time in 50 years. The ceremonial monarch, who suffers mobility issues, battled COVID-19 in February and was briefly hospitalized in 2021, has cut back on her engagements in recent years.
Also absent from Sunday's service: Her son and William's father, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
See photos of the Cambridges at the Easter Sunday service: