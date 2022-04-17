Vanessa Hudgens Showcases Daring Style at Coachella 2022

Watch : Best Celebrity Coachella Styles Over the Years

Vanessa Hudgens is still the reigning queen of Coachella.

Slaying the festival fashion game year after year, the actress was back in full force for the 2022 event after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year pause.

The 33-year old posted pics to her Instagram on April 16 from the first day of the music event in Indio, Calif. wearing a custom creation by designer Natalia Fedner. The standout piece, which was handcrafted from more than 900 feet of linked chain, was styled up with a cut-out swimsuit underneath, combat boots, straw hat and a Valentino handbag.

"It's just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do," Vanessa told E! News of her festival style in an exclusive interview at Caliwater's booth inside Expo West. "

Humbled by the attention she gets each year, she admitted she thinks her "Queen of Coachella" nickname is "adorable."

"It's really nice to be seen," she explained. "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."