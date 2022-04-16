Natasha Lyonne Confirms She and Fred Armisen Split After 8 Years

Watch : Natasha Lyonne Tried Not to Curse in Her Excitement Over Emmys Nom

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen's romance has officially sunk.

The 43-year-old actress confirmed that she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 55, have split after nearly eight years together.

"I had been [in Los Angeles] living with Fred and during COVID. I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published on April 15. "We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we're still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn't like a swimming pool."

She continued, "It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you've got to get your laps—I'm like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer. So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles."

Lyonne went on to share that "the real scandal" is that she's gone officially bicoastal.