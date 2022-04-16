The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Visit His Hometown

Watch : Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Talk Life After "The Bachelor"

It's officially Clayton Echard's turn to take Susie Evans out on a hometown date!

In multiple posts on his Instagram Story on April 15, the Bachelor star, 28, took his girlfriend, 28, to see some of the most meaningful sights around his hometown of Eureka, Missouri. The couple's first stop? His old football field.

"Had to take Suz back to the hometown," a smiling Clayton says in one clip as Susie walks behind him. "On the football field, back where it all started, baby! Woo! Ol' Eureka Wildcats! Never gets old, never gets old."

In another video, Clayton shared a look at his "home," which features a lush backyard that leads out to a boat docked on the nearby lake.

News of Susie and Clayton's romantic getaway comes one week after the former football player took to his Instagram Story to publicly deny cheating allegations which were made by a TikTok user named Sasha Narang.