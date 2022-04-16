Watch Jennifer Garner Get Surprised by Her Childhood Idol Donny Osmond for Her 50th Birthday

Watch : Happy Birthday, Jennifer Garner: E! News Rewind

Jennifer Garner didn't need to turn back time to fulfill a childhood dream!

Days before her 50th birthday on April 17, the 13 Going on 30 star was out enjoying a bite to eat when she received the surprise of her life from none other than her old crush, Donny Osmond.

The two-part surprise began with the actress watching a personalized e-card that Donny had recorded, in which he wishes her a happy birthday and sings a song. What she didn't notice, however, was the singer himself sneaking up behind her with a birthday cake in hand.

As the video came to an end, Donny began to sing the same birthday tune, causing Jennifer's hands to fly up and cover her face. The actress then immediately stood up and pulled him into a hug.

In the adorable clip, which Jennifer later shared on Instagram, the flustered actress can be seen taking a moment to remove her sweater because she's "so hot" before revealing the sweet message on the cake that Donny had made for her, which reads, "13 Going on 50! Love Donny." The pair also sing a rendition of Donny & Marie's 1975 hit, "Make the World Go Away."